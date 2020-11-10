Starbucks seasonal drinks spice up the holiday season

It’s November, which means a cozy winter season and the return of Starbuck’s specialty holiday drinks.

The Starbucks holiday menu includes flavors and combinations of all things mirroring the season. The four drinks currently available are Peppermint Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte, and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino.

Out of all four of these delicious flavors, it may be hard to know what to purchase. Well, I tried them all, and here is my ranking for the Starbucks offerings this holiday season.

1. Peppermint Mocha

380 calories

Peppermint Mocha is easily one of my favorite drinks. The mocha has a strong mint flavor, which I love, and the chocolate blends well with the refreshing essence. The drink puts you in the holiday spirit, and the rich flavor is perfect for the winter season. You can never go wrong with Peppermint Mocha!

Score: 4.25/5



2. Chestnut Praline Latte

420 calories

The Chestnut Praline Latte has a strong chestnutty flavor and is perfect for those who like their coffee with a bit of sugar. I found a layer of sweetness near the bottom of my drink, and the “spiced praline crumbs” were a pleasant surprise. However, what makes the Chestnut Praline Latte different from the others is its light and creamy taste. Overall, the texture, mixed with the pumpkin spice, made me want to cozy up to a fireplace and watch the snow fall.

Score: 3.25/5



3. Caramel Brulée Latte

420 calories

This drink is nice and sweet. It has a caramelized flavor and a bitterness to it, which comes from the espresso. The caramel tastes darker than the regular caramel syrup used by Starbucks and has a smoky, burnt flavor. However, I am not the biggest fan of the latte; it has a huge excess amount of sugar, which left me with a migraine and overpowered the other ingredients.

Score: 2.5/10

4. Toasted White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

420 calories

This drink was the most disappointing out of all of them. The coffee flavor is overpowering, and the white chocolate flavor is not present. This may be because someone made a mistake in preparing a drink or accidentally added too much of one ingredient. However, whatever it might be, the only sweetness came from the whipped cream, and the rest of the drink was bland.

Score: 1.5/5

Overall, holiday drinks are a great way to spice up a daily coffee run. They are designed to put you in the holiday mood and warm you up in the winter season. So, take advantage of these drinks before they’re taken off the menu for another year!