Student interest in winter sports snowball as tryouts begin

Now that the winter sports season is just around the corner, student excitement is ever-rising over the prospects of new sports experiences.

With tryouts having begun on Nov. 1, Carlmont coaches have already started selecting players to form the future teams. These teams will be representing the school’s athletics program for the next three months prior to the spring season.

“A lot of people came to the tryout. From what I’ve seen, we definitely have some solid players out on the field,” said Oscar Vazquez, the JV girls soccer coach.

Carlmont’s winter sports feature boys and girls basketball and soccer as well as coed wrestling. Having only three different options, the winter season is sparse in variety compared to fall, which offers six other sports, and Spring, which offers nine.

“I like the winter sports selection. All the sports are cool, especially soccer and basketball, but I don’t know very much about wrestling even though it sounds interesting. I’m mostly looking forward to soccer,” said Nathaniel Chan, a sophomore hoping to make Carlmont’s JV soccer team.

The lack of variety, however, doesn’t dampen students’ enthusiasm for the upcoming season. Sophomore Daichi Holland, who is trying out for Carlmont’s JV basketball team, is enthusiastic for what’s to come.

“I’m pretty excited. If I make the team, then I can play basketball five days a week with some outstanding players. Though, I think this season’s tryouts will be a lot harder than ones I’ve played before because the competition is much stronger,” Holland said.

Winter sports have been just as popular as their fall and spring counterparts despite the limited selection. Thanks to spectator-heavy sports like soccer and basketball that are guaranteed to draw in players and audiences alike.

“These sports are definitely a popular set, in my experience a bit more so than others, actually. Many people like to watch them and play them, for sure,” Vazquez said.

Motivations for participating in sports are different for each player. Some students want to pursue their sport into college, and many play on a team for fun or because they want to enrich their high school experience.

“I’m trying out for basketball because it builds friendships, and it’s great to play with your teammates. It makes you better at teamwork, and it’s just overall a really fun sport. It’s satisfying to make shots and make the right plays,” Holland said.

Even without any major events like the homecoming game, the new season still appears as popular as the previous one.

“I know maybe four kids going for basketball and about 20 trying out for soccer. It’s a popular sport. Basketball is popular as well, but also an indoor sport, and it’s hard to keep distance in crowded bleachers. That, and the fact that I’m trying out, is why I’ll probably only watch soccer,” Chan said.

With the current fall sports season entering its final stretch and many teams meeting for their last practices, the only thing left to do is wait until the winter season finally comes around and brings new athletic opportunities.