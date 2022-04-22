Students ‘congraduate’ seniors with celebrations

With the school year coming to a close, seniors find many ways to celebrate their departure from high school. “I am celebrating my graduation by cuddling with my boys and having expensive dinners with my family,” Remi Vernon said.

Graduating high school is one of the biggest milestones in one’s life. The graduating class of 2022 is celebrating this with various special activities to boost student morale before graduation day.

The last year of high school can be stressful, exciting, and bittersweet all at once, but it is definitely something to celebrate. The senior class and ASB organize various events for seniors to do together.

One of these events is the Senior Assassin Tournament, a new activity organized by Nate Hsich, the senior class president.

“I think that Senior Assassin is a great way to bring the class together before our graduation,” Hsich said. “The game is entertaining to watch and participate in, which has brought the whole class together.”

Participants of this activity use creative strategies to eliminate their target.

“Senior Assassin is fun; you kind of have to shift your lifestyle a bit and stay alert,” said senior Remi Vernon. “I got shot while watching The Batman in the movie theater.”

The Senior Assassin Tournament is a new event created this year for seniors, but there are still many traditions that seniors keep alive.

Special Senior Activities by Allison Hoang

One of these traditions is the senior prank. It’s a way for seniors to leave a legacy and end the year with a bang. One of the most memorable Carlmont pranks was a mandatory male genitalia inspection in 2011. In other years there were water-filled cups at the bottom of school steps or even a pop-rocks-filled pool in 1969. Senior pranks have become less common, leaving the 2022 senior prank a mystery.

While there are many exciting activities for seniors, they still need to focus on school. This can become very difficult during the second semester, with many seniors being affected by senioritis. Seniors slack on schoolwork since grades seem less critical after countless years of school and turning in their college applications.

“This is one of the only semesters in all of high school where I have not done all of my homework on time,” said Lise Teyssier, a senior.

After graduating, students will prepare for college and life after high school. This can include plans to move out, find jobs, or take a gap year.

“ I will hang out with friends during the breaks mostly. We will also vibe in the metaverse together. Maybe play Cool Math Games or Roblox.” — Remi Vernon

“I am looking forward to being able to move into a new city and make new friends,” Teyssier said.

For many, graduating will mean saying goodbye to friends and family, making the experience bittersweet. Nowadays, the easiest way to stay connected is through the internet and social media.

“I am sad about leaving school and friends, but I know that I will keep the ones that matter,” Teyssier said. “I plan on keeping in touch with them by visiting people and texting them.”