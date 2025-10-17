Students grapple with financial aid as college application season begins

Eleanna Swartz Tanya Nair, a Carlmont High School senior, and her father, Nipun Nair, review the 2025-2026 FAFSA. Nair is one of many students completing the FAFSA before it is due, while others have chosen to opt out. “If I were a senior 10 years ago, I still probably would not have filled out the FAFSA,” said Kylan Wang, a Carlmont senior.

As college application season descends on seniors, families contemplate whether to fill out this year’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The FAFSA is the most accessible way for students pursuing higher education to receive federal financial aid, according to the U.S. Department of Education. As a result, the application process has become a significant focus for many students.

“FAFSA and financial aid from the government to the American people is an important part of our society,” said Kylan Wang, a senior at Carlmont.

The application opened on Oct. 1, and all interested seniors must fill out either the FAFSA or the California Dream Act Application (CADAA) by March 2, 2026, according to Carlmont High School College and Career Specialist Stephanie Jacobovitz.

While many students pursue federal aid through the FAFSA, they are not required to. The California Education Code provides an alternative for students who choose not to apply: they can obtain, fill out, and submit an opt-out form online through the Sequoia Union High School District website. However, some students are unaware that this alternative option exists.

“I thought everyone had to fill out the FAFSA form to graduate,” said Kady Tsuboi, a sophomore at the University of Minnesota and a Carlmont graduate.

The requirement to submit a signed opt-out form if students don’t fill out either the FAFSA or the CADAA form began in 2022, a year after California passed Assembly Bill 469.

According to the bill, “California currently ranks 30th in the nation in application rates. As a result, California’s students leave $550,000,000 in federal and state financial aid on the table.”

Thirty-three thousand more students in California completed the FAFSA form in the year the bill went into action than in the year prior. In exchange for information about their family’s financial situation, undergraduate students can receive up to $57,500, although the amount of aid a person gets can vary vastly.

“If you’re going to college and you need the financial aid services, then it’s beneficial because they try to help you as much as they can, and you can only get so many scholarships,” Tsuboi said.

Despite these benefits, many students described the application process as confusing and complex. According to Miles Nguyen, a freshman attending the College of San Mateo, Carlmont did not provide much support when filling out his application.

“Early in the morning, when the presenters came in, there were a couple of people who were definitely out of it,” Nguyen said, recalling his experience with the application.

Students are encouraged to attend additional FAFSA workshops hosted by the SUHSD, although they take place outside school hours.

The Carlmont Middle College program allows high schoolers to earn free college credits, boosting students’ GPAs and building college-level skills. Through the program, students can receive additional FAFSA assistance by visiting the financial aid office at Cañada College directly. Still, according to Tsuboi, some students do not receive enough guidance.

“I feel like sometimes the wording of the application can make the process confusing,” Tsuboi said.

Despite the resources available, some students continue to opt out each year. Indeed, Wang proposes that students determine whether they will fill out the application based on the financial support they need.

“I believe that the money should go to someone who doesn’t have the same resources that I do,” Wang said.