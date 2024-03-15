Students prepare for Heritage Fair

Emma Fry Filipino Club practices a choreographed performance for the Culture Fair. The dance is a traditional Filipino dance, called tinikling.

As the Heritage Fair quickly approaches, students come together to display their different cultures, talents, and traditions.

The Heritage Fair is an annual assembly that takes place in the gym. This year’s fair is on Friday, March 15.

The often dull gymnasium is decorated with colors and vibrant decor from around the world, encouraging students to learn more about different cultures. Various ASB members dress up to make the assembly more fun.

The Filipino Club plans to perform a dance called tinikling, which involves two people beating and sliding bamboo poles on the ground against each other in coordination with dancers who step over and between the poles. Swing Club does partner dancing, where students perform a choreographed dance with their partner. These clubs have performed at many past Heritage Fairs.

“In the past, I’ve heard we normally practice either at lunch or after school,” said freshman Coco Tomita, a member of the Swing Club. “Sometimes a weekend practice, too.”

“ I’m so excited to see everyone in school come together and show off their cultural talents. — Leah Clements

Practicing takes up many students’ time, interfering with their other obligations. However, practicing is a small price to pay, as performances promise to be exciting and colorful.

“I know they’re definitely practicing and making sure their routine is good for the fair,” said junior Auriela Tsuboi. “In the past, the Heritage Fair has been really exciting.”

Additionally, the fair helps many clubs by allowing students to learn about each club.

“It’s cool how the school is promoting different clubs while encouraging students to learn about themselves,” Tsuboi said.

However, because practices take up much time, performers find less time to do schoolwork as the Heritage Fair approaches. Different performing groups have different time requirements for their practices.

Students can tell the hard work the different groups put into putting on a good performance.

“Performers are preparing to present what they think represents their culture well,” said sophomore Leah Clements.

In previous years, students would dress in vibrant colors and various textures, often relating to the traditions of their clubs’ different cultural backgrounds. Performances vary in singing, dancing, performing arts, and more.

“I’m so excited to see everyone in school come together and show off their cultural talents,” Clements said.