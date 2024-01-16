Students prepare to dazzle at Winter Formal

Mateo Golomb Carlmont sophomore Eli Samon tries on his suit in preparation for Winter Formal.

As the Winter Formal approaches, Carlmont students are clamoring to find what to wear and people to go with. Still, the Associated Student Body (ASB) has been prepared with new additions and innovative ideas for months.

Carlmont’s Winter Formal will be held at the Fox Theater in Redwood City on Jan. 20; all Carlmont students are invited to attend.

In the months and weeks before the Winter Formal is held, meticulous planning goes into making sure the formal will be fun, safe, and well-decorated for all to enjoy.

Sophie Chong, a sophomore in ASB, is one of the many students who has been helping organize and prepare the Winter Formal to ensure all students will have a great experience.

“We contact the DJs, communicate with parent volunteers, and organize the snacks,” Chong said.

Jim Kelly, the activities director at Carlmont, believes that students play an essential and pivotal role in the organization and planning of the Winter Formal and all school events.

“ASB students take on almost everything. We take great pride in having ASB as student-led as possible,” Kelly said.

For those attending the Winter Formal, other types of planning go into making sure the formal is as fun as can be.

First off, students must either buy or prepare semi-formal attire, which is sometimes put off until the last minute.

“I completely forgot about Formal until the end of the break, so I had to rush to go dress shopping and pick something out,” said sophomore Scarlett Buchanan.

“ It’s kind of chaotic trying to organize and get like 10 people to agree on doing something before and after the Formal. — Eli Samon

Another vital part of a student’s preparation for the Formal is organizing a group or person to go with.

“It’s kind of chaotic trying to organize and get like 10 people to agree on doing something before and after the Formal,” said sophomore Eli Samon.

Instead of going in groups, some students opt instead to go in pairs. The commonplace of “asking someone to formal” creates an atmosphere where most students want to attend the Formal with a date.

“I really wanted to invite my girlfriend to Formal, but even though I knew she would say yes, I still found it hard and stressful to ask her,” said Noah Franklin, a junior at Carlmont.

With so many students asking each other for Formal dates, ASB students facilitate a “Formposal Competition” in which students can submit their formposals and viewers can vote on Instagram which was the best. The winning submission receives monetary compensation for their tickets.

This is just one of the many ways ASB attempts to better students’ experience with the Winter Formal.

All of this planning, both by attendees and ASB students, ensures that students will have as much fun as possible.

“Students should expect the Winter Formal to be even better and even more fun,” Chong said.