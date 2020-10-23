Students pursue positivity during the age of online learning

With schools moving online, students are presented with a new set of challenges as they attempt to navigate the stress of a normal school year from home.

In March of this year, the nation went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to sweep the globe. It’s now October, and the world is still trying to figure out how to adapt to this new normal. Schools especially, have had to rethink how they will reopen and continue educating their students from a safe space. At Carlmont, after a unanimous vote from the Sequoia Union High School District (SUSHD), teachers and administrators have had to adapt to a new distance-learning model where all classes are held online.

Online school has been stressful and difficult for many students, and they are having a hard time staying focused.

“At home, there are a lot of distractions,” Sofia Christoforidis, a junior, said. “But I am staying focused by sitting up and not laying in bed during Zoom calls.”

Many students also are experiencing something called Zoom fatigue. This is caused by spending too much time on Zoom calls and is reflected in students’ lack of positivity towards distance-learning. However, some students, such as Jaxon Huffman, are still finding ways to stay motivated during this rough time.

“I’m staying positive in online classes by hanging out with my friends, doing things I enjoy, and scheduling my homework, so I don’t have to do so much in a single day,” Huffman said.

In his freshman year, Huffman said that it’s really no different from the eighth grade for him.

“I kind of like it like because some of the work is easier. But at the same time, it’s really difficult to understand what the teachers mean sometimes,” Huffman said.

Teachers are also facing many challenges when it comes to distance learning.

“Everything about dance really is being in the space together, learning from each other, interacting in that space of movement,” said Ame Secrist, the beginning dance teacher.

But, even with these challenges, many teachers and students are still appreciative of the time at home, and the opportunities distance-learning presents.

“I’m keeping myself busy and active in order to stay positive,” said Christoforidis. “I have more time to practice my hobbies and spend time with my family.”