Students stall to get their driving permit

Many students are waiting to get their driving permits instead of taking the test right when they turn 15 1/2.

Passing the permit test is the first step in earning a driver’s license, but some students are choosing to focus on other activities instead.

“I am almost eligible to get my permit, but I don’t think that I am going to jump into getting it so quickly. I heard it’s a long process, and I have school and other things that are higher on my priority list,” Elisa Luo Wimmer, a sophomore, said.

Time-consuming activities such as completing schoolwork have become more of a priority for some students than getting their permits. Some students feel like they do not have the time to start driving lessons, and according to Student Stress Statistics, around 61% of teens admitted feeling pressured to get good grades.

“I come home after school, and I immediately start doing homework. It’s a lot of work, and I also want to have time to do other things, but it’s hard to keep up,” Luo Wimmer said.

Another reason teenagers are stalling to get their permit is that they know that it’s something that they can get at any time. With no deadline, there’s free rein, and they don’t have to meet a specific date to get their permit test.

“I was focusing on football, but now that it’s over, I’m just trying to concentrate on school. Since there isn’t a certain time or deadline that I have to meet, it isn’t causing me too much anxiety. I’d rather focus on my schoolwork, where things truly have deadlines,” Dylan Del Bono, a sophomore, said.

Most students don’t have their permit, but for the few that do, they say the process is quick and simple.

“I finished the online permit testing process in around four days. I worked on it for a few hours every day and tried to limit my distractions. The only thing that took a while was waiting to get my scheduled time to actually take the test at the DMV,” Anabel Yarovoy, a sophomore, said.

Some teens like having the independence of having their permit and being able to drive places by themselves. It gives them not only a sense of responsibility but also allows for them to be a decision-maker.

“I would say I do enjoy the independence of it. I mainly wanted to complete the permit test so I could have more independence and drive places by myself,” Yarovoy said.

When teens receive their permit, it’s a huge weight lifted off their shoulders, knowing that they’re that much closer to being able to drive and obtain their license.

“After around a week or two of working towards my permit, I finally got. And when I did, it was such a good feeling that I could drive, and I was this much closer to getting my license,” Arman Agarwal, a junior, said.