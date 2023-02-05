Students struggle with unreliable buses

According to Carlmont students, busses have been following an inconsistent and inconvenient schedule.

Although many have praised Carlmont for its history of great transportation, students have been experiencing disruptive and unreliable bus schedules, leading to significant difficulties.

In the early 2000s, Carlmont was known to have a large population of Latino and Black students coming from East Palo Alto, with multiple buses to transport the students to and from school.

Recently, students have reported that buses are not arriving on time or at all. According to junior Mark Ochoa, there have also been last-minute bus schedule changes, making students miss their bus.

“The bus would sometimes not arrive at the necessary time, causing issues. At times the bus would arrive earlier or late, and we would end up being late to school,” Ochoa said.

Many students rely on these buses to get to and from school; these changes can have overwhelming consequences for them.

“Students who come from low-income families and don’t have the resources to transport themselves end up suffering because they don’t have the time or the money for other transportation, and they’re constantly trying to figure out what to do next,” Ochoa said.

The problem has been so prevalent that students have taken matters into their own hands.

“I’ve had to call well over ten times to figure out what’s going on with the bus, if it’s coming or on its way,” Ochoa said.

“ Students who come from low-income families and don’t have the resources to transport themselves end up suffering because they don’t have the time or the money for other transportation, and they’re constantly trying to figure out what to do next.” — Mark Ochoa

Senior Angle Rubio is another student who has been inconvenienced by the messy bus schedule.

“It’s been difficult for me to catch the bus every morning,” Rubio said. “I’ve always wanted to be a good student, so each time I fail to catch the bus, it’s just disappointing.”

The absence of transportation affects these students on an academic level but also emotionally. They are often left worried about whether the bus schedules will change.

“I’ve had to ask well over 20 times if the bus schedule would be the same or different to make sure I would make it in time,” Ochoa said.

Despite complaints from students, the problems with the buses are not as prevalent on the transportation side.

“I’m given my route and schedule, and it’s been consistent on my side, but there is a little miscommunication between transportation and the school,” said Carlos Ranola III, a bus driver.

However, according to the students, something needs to change.

“I understand that there is a shortage of bus drivers, but I feel there is something that could be done about the situation. Creating an announcement that can spread the word that bus drivers are needed could be a good start or at least a GoFundMe to help kids,” Ochoa said.