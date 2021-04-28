Summer school adopts the hybrid learning model

Summer school will combine in-person and digital learning methods this year. “Some students will be digital-only while others will attend in person a couple of times per school week,” said Dan Deasy, the principal of Carlmont’s summer school program.

Summer school will operate under the hybrid structure to maintain COVID-safe education this summer.

Students may attend summer school to retake failed classes or earn the final credits needed for graduation. There is also a summer school program offered for rising 9th graders to assist them with transitioning from middle school to high school called Compass.

However, some changes have been made to the summer school program this year due to current circumstances.

To ensure the safety of students who do attend summer classes in person, there will be precautions taken.

“We will continue to use the same safety protocols as we are using this current semester,” Deasy said.

This means that students and teachers will have to wear masks at all times, and the classrooms will be properly ventilated.

Summer school is split up into two sessions. As seen in the 2021 Summer School Calendar, the first session begins on June 14 and ends on July 1, while the second session starts on July 6 and ends on July 23. Due to the limited time provided to learn new material in the summer, students must attend regularly and maintain punctuality.

While several students see summer school as a drag, the program offers students a second chance to learn the material from the regular school year. For example, distance learning may have made it difficult for students to complete classes with passing grades, and summer school allows them to make up for the missing work.

“I think summer school is beneficial this year, especially since we were online for the majority,” said Nicole Kopelev, a sophomore.

Despite the difficulty, summer school will still provide students with an opportunity to learn over the summer.

“The biggest difference will be the distance learning or digital aspect,” Deasy said. “It may be harder for some students to engage when doing distance learning, but staff will continue to work to support all students for success.”