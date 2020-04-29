The Love Blog: How to show self-love during quarantine

Let’s be honest.

Between the endless stream of news surrounding COVID-19 and the fact that most public facilities are closed, it can be difficult to think about how we are going to take care of ourselves during these difficult times.

However, that doesn’t mean that we should give up entirely. Although self-love will most certainly look different than it does on an average time, it is still important that we take care of our minds and bodies. What does this mean?

For example, meditation is one practice that you can incorporate into your daily life to promote your well-being. Mindfulness meditation in particular — in which one learns to develop more focus on the present — can be beneficial to limit mind-wandering.

According to a Harvard study, people spend 47% of their day thinking about anything other than the present; this mind-wandering can trigger unhappiness. It may be even more vital to reduce mind-wandering during this time due to the heavy anxiety surrounding COVID-19 in the news.

However, at the same time, do not feel guilty if you have failed to keep up with a routine during quarantine. The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything that’s ever happened to this generation; it is natural to feel the pressure. What matters most is to recognize those negative feelings and focus on turning them into positive ones.

Due to the wonders of the internet, you can find numerous exercise routines at your fingertips. It may be hard to muster up the motivation to pick yourself up and get going, but it’s helpful to get your mind on something other than school assignments or work.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that people stay physically active during quarantine if possible — more specifically, 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week. Set a reminder on your phone each morning to do 30 minutes of exercise each day.

Lastly, go outside! It may seem like a simple thing to do at first, but it can be easy to forget. Remember to take the necessary precautions if you decide to go for a walk outdoors. Even just sitting in your front yard to do homework can give you the sunlight you need to function for the rest of the day and maintain a positive attitude.

What does this have to do with self-love? Self-love means taking care of your physical health as well as your mental health. It’s not only indulging in your favorite desserts or taking a warm bath at the end of the day (two activities which you are free to do if they make you happy), but also keeping up with a routine that encourages you to maintain your health.