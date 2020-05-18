Is This Love? Episode 6: Self-love in self-isolation

Two months into quarantine, people all around the world continue to adjust to their new life under a pandemic.

In this episode of Is This Love? Zach, Kim, Alena, and Anna discuss how social distancing and coronavirus have affected their progress towards self-love and how to stay positive amidst a global pandemic.

Music Attributions:

Jeff Kaale – Bae- Royalty Free Vlog Music

Music by Jeff Kaale