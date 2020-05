Which ‘Is This Love’ team member are you most similar to?

As a student journalist for the award-winning Scot Scoop News, Kimberly Mitchell has reported on a variety of different subjects from Bay Area news to campus sports and has produced several videos as a member of ScotCenter. In just her first year she has received several awards in both the state and national scale for her writing, photography, and videos. This year as a senior, she hopes to delve into the field of investigative reporting and create more awareness of the issues that face her community and the world beyond. To check out her portfolio, click here Twitter: @Kim_Mitchelll