The Love Blog: Love in times of stress

As we study for the upcoming AP tests, take some time for yourself to relax.

At-home AP testing is on all of our minds.

AP testing week is the perfect time for us to remind you that self-love is not only treating yourself to a warm bath at the end of the day or to dessert after dinner, but it can also manifest in more subtle ways.

Even by just studying for your exams, you are demonstrating to yourself that you care about your success. Nonetheless, it’s important to acknowledge that you have every right to be stressed or anxious for these tests. Do not feel guilty for neglecting to study because we all have different needs, and you should be making the time to relax just the same. Our mental health is crucial to our performance on these tests.

Additionally, we should not forget that every day brings another opportunity for us to show love to each other, even during quarantine. In a perfect world, Mother’s Day would have been the perfect opportunity to reach out to our loved ones and remind them how much we care about them; however, if you needed yesterday to take the time to grieve or mourn, then you should give yourself a pat on the back for choosing to love yourself.

Still, the question remains: How do we show love to each other in times of stress?

It might not seem like much, but you could make a huge difference in someone’s day by sending them a simple message letting them know how much you care about them. During this week in particular, I recommend using FaceTime to contact friends and study together for the upcoming AP tests. Seeing each other’s faces as you quiz each other on information can remind you that you are not the only one who is struggling to keep it together.

Good luck to everyone taking AP tests this week!