The Reel Ramble Ep.10: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ discussion and review

On this episode of the Reel Ramble, host Isabel Wright discusses the new A24 film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” with Matthew Korn and Leo McBrian.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” follows Evelyn as she battles interdimensional evils, different realities, and repairs her relationships with her family.

The film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, Jamie Lee Curtis as Deirdre, and Ke Huy Quan as Waymond. The score features artists like Son Lux and Mitski

Music Used:

roses-tilak on tape

This Is A Life-Son Lux, Mitski, David Byrne

a free solange type beat-brokebwoy

