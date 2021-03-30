The weight of the world

On May 25, 2020, a police officer pinned George Floyd down with his knee on his neck for over 8 minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd was later pronounced dead from suffocation. On March 16, 2021, 8 people, 6 of whom were Asian women, were murdered in a series of mass shootings throughout three Asian-owned spas in Atlanta, Georgia.

Within the past year, people in the U.S. have witnessed numerous racially motivated hate crimes. Ultimately, they spurred a movement to advocate for racial equality in the U.S. and stop racism. Cynthia Choi, the Co-Executive Director of Chinese for Affirmative Action, believes that the movement resulted from this generation seeking progressive change in society.

“Maybe it was the fact that it was videotaped, but the murder of George Floyd kind of flipped a switch. There was this awakening, and I feel like, with every generation, we get to decide if we feel like this is normal or if we are at a time where we’re saying enough is enough and we need to do something,” Choi said.

Ron Gonzales, the president and CEO of the Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley, noted that racism has always been a prevalent issue in our society for centuries. However, it was highly normalized. Therefore, it never obtained the necessary amount of attention from society.

“You know, those of us who’ve been around for a little bit longer know that racism has been around. There was overt racism where white people would call non-white people different names, treat them differently, and have separate facilities,” Gonzales said. “That was for all people of color, so, unfortunately, this country has had a long history of mistreating people who are not Caucasian.”

Despite racism being a long-standing issue in our society, how exactly did modern racism and stereotypes evolve?

According to Larry Salomon, an Ethnic Studies professor at San Francisco State University, the mythology of race was created to justify a group’s conquest or colonialism as colonizers believed that other groups were inferior.

“Great Britain, for example, colonized much of Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean. To justify their actions, they said these people are different than we are. They’re inferior, savages, and they need us to bring them the blessings of civilization. It’s hard to justify murdering, controlling, and enslaving people if you think that they are as human as they are, so they invented this mythology of race,” Salomon said.

Through this mythology of believing a particular race was inferior, the group in power developed stereotypes to profile the “inferior race” negatively. We can observe this theory through acts like the Chinese Exclusion Act, Mexican Repatriation, and the Jim Crow Laws. All of these were passed due to Congress utilizing the stereotypes previously created to justify their actions and emotions towards others.

“All those laws were designed to maintain oppression, exclusion, and a racial hierarchy. But, it’s easier to pass those laws when people already believe in stereotypes,” Salomon said.