Upcoming Heritage Fair sparks excitement within the student body

Excitement is evident as Carlmont students prepare to showcase their different cultures at the upcoming Heritage Fair.

Once each year, students get the opportunity to display their unique and individual cultures by performing dances and skits from their respective cultures in front of their peers and teachers.

“The Heritage Fair is just an all-around fun experience, and I really enjoy doing it. I’m really excited to perform again and show people more about Indian heritage and culture,” said sophomore and Indian Club president Asha Mehta.

The Heritage Fair is about celebrating the diversity seen throughout Carlmont. Through Carlmont’s various different culture clubs, students come together and bond with others of the same culture, then display their culture for the rest of the school to see in an annual performance.

For the rest of Carlmont to see the value of these clubs, however, much needs to get done to make the fair happen.

Not only do the clubs participating have many things to prepare for, but the people running the show have just as much work to do. Associated Student Body (ASB) ‘s assembly facilitators Celine Trinh and Jillian Raffin have been hard at work, organizing and assuring everything runs smoothly.

“I’m feeling really good because the fair is going to be indoors, which is a big change from the past because we’ve never planned an indoor assembly. It’s going to be a new experience,” Raffin said.

Last year’s Heritage Fair was on Carlmont’s football field. This is the first year after COVID-19 that the performance is being held in the gym again, and the students are excited about this.

“We just came up with a theme two weeks ago, and now we’re just contacting all the clubs and groups to make sure everybody’s good to go with everything they need to do,” Raffin said.

Past Heritage Fairs have had many accomplishments, with multiple clubs and groups participating.

“It was interesting to see people from many different ethnicities perform last year,” said sophomore Heritage Fair attendee Gabriela Cole.

This year, the focus is on just the cultural clubs, which is why Carlmont’s cheer and dance teams won’t be performing.

Improvements continue to happen within each club and the overall planning of the event. There is great confidence that this year’s event will be yet another fantastic show as Carlmont gets ready to fly around different cultures at the Heritage Fair on March 1.

Heritage Fair