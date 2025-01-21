A Belmont gem: Vivace Ristorante spreads Italian delight

Rachel Hong Vivace continues to appeal to the Belmont community with its high-quality cuisine. During the pandemic, it showed resilience, even when customers were not dining out as often. “There was always one of my family members that had COVID-19, including me, so we could never go out, as people could risk exposing each other,” said Hayden Amurao, a sophomore at Carlmont.

Vivace Ristorante, a local favorite, continues to serve the Belmont community as it lives up to its name, which means “lively” in Italian.

Located just outside the Carlmont Shopping Center, Vivace’s reputation as a beloved community gathering spot has only grown over the years. The restaurant has won the “Wine Spectator‘s Award of Excellence” from 2003 to 2013 and the $500 grand prize for the third annual Peninsula Restaurant Week in 2023, standing out as a local gem. Its resilience during the pandemic makes it an enduring community symbol.

Despite only visiting the restaurant once, Carlmont sophomore Anushka Garg describes it as one of her most memorable experiences.

“Vivace compares well to other places I’ve been to in Belmont. There’s usually pretty good food in this area, but Vivace was higher up in my personal list of spots I enjoyed,” Garg said.

Vivace’s charm has also attracted visitors from outside of Belmont. Anaga Vasudevan, a junior at Leigh High School in San Jose and an Italian food enthusiast, expressed her interest in trying the restaurant.

“My favorite Italian dish is Fettuccine Alfredo,” Vasudevan said. “Even though Olive Garden is my favorite Italian restaurant, I would love to try Vivace since it is very popular in Belmont.”

Vivace has also received high ratings on multiple platforms, with a 4.7-star rating from over 2,300 diners on OpenTable and a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor, where it is ranked the No. 2 restaurant in Belmont. Recognized as the “Best Italian Restaurant in Belmont,” according to Patch, Vivace offers popular dishes such as Osso Buco, Squid Ink Pasta, and Chocolate Lava Cake, delighting customers with authentic Italian cuisine. Even though Belmont is a small city, Vivace brings the community together.

Like other small businesses, Vivace Ristorante faced many consequences of the pandemic. On Dec. 6, 2020, it announced the closure of indoor dining services but continued offering outdoor dining options. By Mar. 3, 2021, indoor dining resumed, but outdoor dining continued, which was upheld by the Major Encroachment Permit from the City of Belmont.

Many have described Vivace as a comforting presence in the community, especially during challenging times.

“Vivace brought a sense of joy because the food reunited us and helped us spend happy times together, even when people were struggling,” said Andrea Negrete Hernandez, a sophomore at Carlmont. “The comforting meals helped me forget the struggles my family and I faced during the pandemic.”

Garg shares a similar perspective as Hernandez and believes Vivace was essential in helping families get back together, even if it meant dining outside.

“My family definitely stopped going out to eat as much, but that encouraged us to find new restaurants to order from, so that was cool,” Garg said. “Vivace helps bring people together because the family environment helps people step away from their day-to-day life and focus on their families.”

Vivace’s resilience shows the importance of local restaurants fostering a sense of community.

“I think local businesses matter to students and families because they are very easy to access and are a good way to support the community and give back to smaller businesses instead of just bigger corporations and chain restaurants,” Vasudevan said.

Meanwhile, Garg believes that the importance of local eateries resonates with personal experiences and provides cultural meaning.

“I think it’s because it’s how some families get to make their mark and share a bit of their culture with the world,” Garg said.

Hayden Amurao, a sophomore at Carlmont, shares a similar perspective.

“Local businesses represent legacies and tradition to many students and families, being a core part of those families’ lives,” Amurao said.

Additionally, with Italian food remaining a universal favorite, Vivace’s menu offers a blend of both traditional and modern dishes.

Statista’s 2022 Statista Global Consumer Survey found that 55% of Americans regularly eat pasta, showing how it is a staple in many American households. Fettuccine Alfredo is a popular pasta favorite that has stolen the hearts of many, including Vasudevan, Garg, Amurao, and Hernandez, who all claimed it as their favorite Italian dish. Vivace emphasizes this love for Italian cuisine, offering everything from rich tomato-based sauces to desserts like tiramisu.

According to online reviewers of Vivace, it is the ideal place to build connections, personal meaning, and memorable experiences for all customers. Diners have praised the outstanding service, welcoming atmosphere, and flavorful dishes.

“I would definitely visit Vivace Ristorante again,” Garg said. “For those searching for great restaurants, I would recommend Vivace to Carlmont students — it’s worth the experience and time.”