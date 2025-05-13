AAPI month amplifies voices and spreads cultural pride

Ami Dong In San Francisco Japantown, a group of individuals gather to celebrate the season of cherry blossoms. Organizations participate in cultural parades to spread messages of inclusion and involvement. “Honoring AAPI contributions to U.S. history and culture are critical since our stories are often erased from history books and unknown to most Americans,” said Irene Faye Duller, San Francisco State University lecturer.

The beginning of May marked the start of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPI), with local organizations highlighting the importance of celebrating Asian cultures.

May is commonly known for the blooming of spring flowers. Still, it is also a time to honor the rich histories, cultures, and contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.

Specifically, the Bay Area and California have some of the highest population concentrations of citizens from Asian backgrounds. According to research done by Data USA, Asian Americans make up 7% of the country’s population, but around 15% of California’s population.

The diverse Asian community comprises Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Korean, and Japanese households, contributing to the state’s multiculturalism. Cultural groups and organizations within the community act as educators and cultural safe havens.

These organizations, from local cultural centers to national advocacy groups, serve as vital resources for Asians to find a community.

One example of an organization within the Bay Area that is working to support the Asian culture is the Asian Pacific American Community Center (APACC).

“Our organization was established in 1999 by a group of newly arrived Chinese immigrants. Back then, there weren’t that many Chinese immigrants, so they were bullied, picked on, and sometimes even murdered,” said Rex Tabora, the APACC executive director. “They found this strong bond to work together to ensure they get access to mainstream government services.”

APACC provides day-to-day services, such as translation, an after-school program for the youth, and signing up for CalFresh food stamps.

“We conduct many workshops from public safety to health, especially for immigrants and low-income families,” Tabora said.

While organizations such as APACC help benefit the Asian community, other organizations such as AAPI Youth Rising aim to spread awareness about the discrimination that exists against the Asian community within the United States.

The growing anti-Asian sentiment that came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has led these organizations to make greater efforts to increase awareness and spread the stories of the Asian community.

Similarly, educational programs have aimed to spread awareness regarding the Asian experience.

According to Irene Faye Duller, a lecturer in the Asian American Studies Department at San Francisco State University, sharing the experiences of people who come from Asian backgrounds is of great importance.

“By broadcasting these stories, profiles, and events, we are centering AAPI communities and uplifting them,” Duller said. “When both sides bear witness, barriers that divide us begin to come down, conversations start, and connections are made.”

Within Carlmont, Asian culture clubs such as Asian American Allies work to spread awareness of the diversity of Asian foods and communities.

“Our club gives people another way to have fun with each other while enjoying Asian food,” said Jaime Yong, the club president. “We should all maintain an open mind about learning from other cultures, no matter if you’re Asian or not.”