Art Bias humanizes creativity in a digital era

Mira Arora Artist Shari Bryant stands in her studio at Art Bias during the Open Studio event in October, surrounded by her portrait work exploring themes of identity and expression.

On the first Sunday of every month, Art Bias, a San Carlos nonprofit that provides studio space for local artists, opens its doors to the public, allowing visitors to explore studios, meet artists, and experience creativity up close.

The event provides a unique opportunity for community members to engage directly with creators in a hands-on environment, far from screens or digital reproductions. This month’s Open Studio event featured 15 artists offering a variety of media, from painting and sculpture to photography.

“It’s a revolutionary experience for many people,” said Terra Fuller, the executive director of Art Bias. “They can see the textures, talk to the artists—relationships grow out of the event.”

Art Bias was founded to make art accessible and inclusive, welcoming youth, adults, and anyone who might feel excluded from traditional galleries while fostering community, connection, and mental wellness. With increasing digitalization and the rise of generative artificial intelligence, the organization aims to preserve traditional creative skills through affordable studios, classes, and community events.

On Sunday, Oct. 5, sunlight filtered through the wide studio windows, illuminating easels, canvases, photographs, and half-finished works in every corner. The faint smell of paint, coffee, and pumpkin pie mingled in the air as visitors drifted from one open doorway to another, pausing to talk with artists about their processes. The steady hum of conversation and laughter gave the space an unmistakable warmth—a reminder that creativity is most powerful when shared in person.

Pettina Velez, a studio artist at Art Bias, discovered painting in 2019 as a tool for emotional and physical healing while recovering from health challenges. Through teaching and creating, Velez shares her passion for traditional art, especially with young people.

“ Art is calming, keeps children using their imagination, and is very rewarding. I want to help youth discover the joy of creating — Pettina Velez

Velez worries about how quickly technology is changing art education.

“They’re cutting art and craft classes out of schools and replacing them with computer classes,” Velez said. “Kids need to entertain themselves with pencil, paper, and imagination.”

Her focus on traditional techniques contrasts with a growing number of artists who are embracing digital tools.

Conversely, artist Neil Murphy, who blends fine art with graphic design and community mentorship, believes both traditional and digital forms can coexist.

“I start with a traditional painting, move it into the digital domain, print it, and then paint on the print,” Murphy said. “That way, I get gains that neither digital nor analog can provide on their own.”

The next Open Studio on Nov. 2 will feature mosaic-themed activities tied to the upcoming gallery exhibition, along with children’s programs and maker pop-ups. Other upcoming initiatives include expanded youth mentorship, public pop-up galleries, and additional collaborations with local non-profits to reach underserved communities.

“We want to keep deepening our relationship with the community,” Fuller said.

Fuller’s vision for Art Bias underscores the broader goal of using art to bring people together.

“We need humanity, and art can display our humanity, display our strengths and vulnerabilities in ways that can be understood by others as we work together in this tech heavy world,” Murphy said.