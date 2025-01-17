ASB launches ticket sales for winter formal

Skylin Yee The line for winter formal tickets stretches across the ASB room as students wait to purchase tickets. “The number of tickets sold for formal have definitely increased over the year,” said James Kelly, the ASB director.

As students settle into the second semester, events like winter formal allow students to take a break from the stress of schoolwork. This past week, Carlmont’s Associated Student Body (ASB) started selling tickets for the upcoming dance.

Starting Jan. 15, ASB sold discounted tickets throughout lunch in the ASB room. This week’s tickets cost $45 with PAL and $50 without. Next week, ticket sales will be back to normal pricing, $50 with PAL, $55 without.

To promote the dance, ASB uses Instagram so that students know additional information such as where and when to buy tickets.

“We prepare for ticket selling by setting up tables with formal theme decorations and charging the devices used to sell tickets,” said Averie Chu, a member of ASB’s Finance Commission.

Class officers also prepare for more activities in the weeks leading up to formal.

“For winter formal week, class officers are planning a week of lunchtime activities, including ‘sea snacks,’ which has free snacks like goldfish and seaweed, and ‘sea slime,’ which is slime making in the quad. We’re also planning to do bouquet and boutonnière making on the Friday before winter formal,” said Jennifer Luo, one of the senior class vice presidents.

“ “For winter formal week, class officers are planning a week of lunchtime activities, including ‘sea snacks,’ which has free snacks like goldfish and seaweed, and ‘sea slime,’ which is slime making in the quad. We’re also planning to do bouquet and boutonnière making on the Friday before winter formal. — Jennifer Luo

These lunchtime activities ensure that students have fun during the week of formal.

Besides winter formal, there are other dances ASB promotes like Homecoming in the fall and Prom in the spring.

“Since all grades can attend, winter formal is the most popular dance of the year,” Chu said.

In contrast to winter formal which is open to all grades, Prom is reserved for upperclassmen, limiting the amount of students that are able to go. Because more students can attend formal, ticket prices are usually higher.

“It’s hard to tell whether formal is more popular than Prom, but since Prom is only open to juniors and seniors, formal gets more attention from students,” said James Kelly, ASB director.

Despite higher prices, as of this week, ASB has sold 570 tickets.

“As a freshman, the first dance I went to at Carlmont was Homecoming. I enjoyed it so I’m excited to see what formal will be like,” said Rachel Cronin, a freshman at Carlmont.