Asian Americans rise against racism in a national day action

As hate crimes agains Asian-Americans have surged in the past few months, thousands of protestors across the U.S. have rallied for change. In San Francisco, organizers brought together local city leaders, the Asian-American community, their supporters, and performers to stand together in the rising face of racial violence.

