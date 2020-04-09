Bay Area residents donate medical supplies to hospitals

Medical supplies are collected to be donated to hospitals in need.

Bay Area residents are stepping up to donate masks and gloves to local hospitals as the need for protective gear becomes more dire.

As of Monday, there are an additional 1,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California, bringing the state’s total number of positive tests to 16,309. Public health officers warn that as the amount of cases peaks, hospitals will be overwhelmed with patients, further boosting the demand for protective gear.

Dr. Alison Cooke, assistant chief of hospital medicine for Kaiser Permanente San Francisco, recently warned that they had less than a week’s supply of medical masks left for their staff.

The shortage of face masks and other protective gear is because of a variety of reasons.

For one, many are panic-buying. Members of the community have been buying out supplies as the fear of COVID-19 continues to grow. According to CNBC, there have also been reports of people stealing surgical masks and hand sanitizers from clinics. Staff members are left with no choice but to reuse masks by disinfecting them, making them far less effective.

Additionally, medical equipment production relies heavily on factories overseas — mostly in China and Taiwan. The factories stationed there have been forced to temporarily halt distribution to comply with government efforts to reserve masks for residents in need, according to NPR.

Bay Area we asked you to show us your face masks with the hashtag #MyMaskABC7 and you delivered. Have you tried to make a homemade face mask? If so, what did you do? https://t.co/ORjTAdY045 — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) April 7, 2020

Luckily, community members are helping out in any way they can.

Emilie and Samantha Kosman have donated over 100 masks to local hospitals in need. They’ve also handsewn several cloth masks to serve as additional protection with the N95 respirator masks.

“It’s the least I can do,” said Emilie Kosman, a sophomore at Carlmont. “I respect the first responders so much for risking their lives to help save others. I want to help in any way I can.”

Californians may be especially well-equipped with supplies because they dealt with wildfire smoke in recent years. Earthquake kits may also contain masks, gloves, and other essential medical supplies that are needed. However, experts have emphasized the importance of not hoarding items and donating any amount possible.

“We had 50 contributors of things like N95 masks, surgical masks, and gloves today,” said Olivia Hodgkiss, MPH, from UCSF Medical Center. “It’s wonderful.”

Though we’ve all felt the impact of the last three weeks of social distancing, healthcare workers have been especially affected.

For those interested in helping out, click here for a complete list of medical facilities accepting donations. Any amount of medical supplies is greatly appreciated.