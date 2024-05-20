Scots lose heartbreaker against Ravens

Ishaan Abhyankar Junior pitcher Henry Massey winds up to pitch the ball to the opposing team. He had an exceptional game, only letting up a few runs. However, Massey was substituted out of the game to give the Scots a chance to win.

Carlmont’s varsity baseball team lost to the Sequoia Ravens with a score of 5-2 in their first game of the Central Coast Section playoffs on Saturday, May 18. The Scots were eager to beat the Ravens to move on but came up short.

“We prepared for the game all week. We took what Sequoia did last week to us and used it as fuel for this game. We played our hearts out for the fans,” said junior infielder Reilly Becker.

The Scots started the match quickly as junior Jason Tofigh hit a double to open the first inning. The Ravens could not establish their rhythm early, as Scots junior Grant Goetz hit a single to bring Tofigh in, giving the Scots a 1-0 lead.

Even after the score, the Scots could not be stopped as they kept hitting balls into the outfield, and the opposing pitcher continued to hit players with his pitches.

“We kept the energy up throughout the game and produced significant runs in the first few innings, as well as hitting well throughout the game,” Becker said.

Although the Scots repeatedly hit balls into the outfield, the score remained unchanged. Scots pitcher Henry Massey pitched numerous strikeouts to maintain the lead.

At the top of the fourth inning, Scots senior Noah Werbinski hit the ball into the outfield for a double. The Scots continuously hit well, as junior Kaden Healy rocketed a ball to left field to give the Scots a 2-0 lead.

“The team was enjoying themselves as they were playing in the playoffs. It was enjoyable to watch, and they played hard,” said Becker’s mother.

However, the tide began to turn in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Ravens Sophomore Morgan Winfield opened the inning with a home run, giving the Ravens a spark. Winfield got the Ravens on the scoreboard, 2-1. Soon after, the Scots could not respond, getting struck out and hitting pop flies.

Massey hit several of the Ravens with his pitches, resulting in many Ravens on base. Eventually, Ravens senior Max Stallings hit a single to bring a runner in, making the score 2-2.

However, the Ravens were not done. Scots senior Noah Werbinski had an error, resulting in three more Ravens running to home plate, scoring 5-2.

With the Scots trailing, there was no time to waste. They needed numerous runs to get back in the game but failed to execute.

“It was upsetting being behind as we played such a good game. We could not let anger take over our mindsets,” said Scots junior Pano Koutalas.

With the Scots season over, they want to build off the success in the fall. They are focused on building chemistry as a team.

“Our relationships are going to stick with us more than anything else, but we need to work individually to succeed,” said Becker.