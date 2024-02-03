Breaking News: Ongoing storm poses significant threat to the Bay Area

A man walks through heavy rain under an umbrella / Emmanuel Kwizera / Wikimedia Commons / CC By-SA 4.0 Northern California experiences flooding and heavy rains due to ongoing storms in the area.

Potential dangers arise as intense downpours impact Northern California.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 31, the Bay Area experienced a storm full of heavy rain and winds going up to 50 mph. The weather has caused large amounts of flooding as well as mudslides and multiple fallen trees due to unstable surfaces in the saturated soil. Additionally, cities have implemented road closures due to the flooding like at San Bruno Ave and Huntington Ave in San Bruno.

So far, the storm is rated a level three storm, according to the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale, meaning that it is a strong storm with heavy rain at times, gusty winds, and flooding or wind damage that could result in power outages and road closures.

This storm is fueled by an atmospheric river stretching from the subtropics toward California.

While the storm’s impact fell by Thursday, it’s expected to pick up strength yet again going into next week.

Strong winds are expected to come back on Friday and last until at least Tuesday. It has a high potential to last longer and cause further damage.

According to officials, there is a probable risk of life-threatening floods and damaging landslides. A flood watch and wind advisories are in effect for the entire Bay Area.

Residents can sign up for San Mateo County Emergency Alerts to receive real-time alerts and messages about current conditions.

*This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated with more information.