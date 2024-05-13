The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

In Photos: AAPI Fest highlights local artists

Alexandra Chan, Staff WriterMay 13, 2024
Jennifer Lee sits at her booth, where she is selling products from her own brand called Cloverleafpie. She has been vending for two years and hopes to continue doing what she loves as a recent graduate. "I love creating conceptual art, but it's fun to make tangible designs too," Lee said.

The Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Fest highlighted local artists and businesses in its sixth annual event. It took place in the Classic Bowling Center located in Daly City. The event was made possible by Over the Fog, an organization created by Melody Gawliu that aims to host events that celebrate the Asian American and Pacific Islander creatives in Daly City and the San Francisco Bay Area. From free bowling to Mother’s Day crafts, the festival was an event that brought the community together.
Alexandra Chan, Staff Writer
Alexandra Chan (Class of 2025) is a junior at Carlmont High School, and this is her second year in the journalism program. She has produced videos for ScotCenter and is excited to be a photojournalist for Scot Scoop this semester. Outside of school, you'll find her practicing with her ice skating team, doing yoga, and thrifting.
