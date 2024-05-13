In Photos: AAPI Fest highlights local artists

Gallery • 9 Photos Alexandra Chan Jennifer Lee sits at her booth, where she is selling products from her own brand called Cloverleafpie. She has been vending for two years and hopes to continue doing what she loves as a recent graduate. "I love creating conceptual art, but it's fun to make tangible designs too," Lee said.

The Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Fest highlighted local artists and businesses in its sixth annual event. It took place in the Classic Bowling Center located in Daly City. The event was made possible by Over the Fog, an organization created by Melody Gawliu that aims to host events that celebrate the Asian American and Pacific Islander creatives in Daly City and the San Francisco Bay Area. From free bowling to Mother’s Day crafts, the festival was an event that brought the community together.