Breaking News: Shooting in Belmont causes a secure campus order

Following instructions from law enforcement, students head south upon leaving campus. Police and Carlmont staff were stationed at intersections to direct traffic.

A 17-year-old male was taken into custody after being identified as one of the persons responsible for the shooting on Friday afternoon, according to a Sunday press release.

Around 2 p.m. on Friday, April 15, the Belmont Police Department (BPD) received reports of potential gunshots in the 2100 block of Valerga Drive and promptly notified Carlmont High School to secure its campus as a precautionary measure.

Once police arrived at the scene, they found evidence of a shooting in the area. At least two cars were hit with bullets and towed as evidence. No victims were located following a thorough search.

Sean Priest, Carlmont’s interim principal, soon emailed families to inform them of the shooting and ensure that everyone was safe at the moment.

“I want to remind parents that a secure campus does not mean a lockdown,” Priest said in the email. “Students are inside, and instruction is still happening. Students will not be released until we get the ‘all-clear’ from the Belmont PD. We will notify the community once the students are released or with any other update.”

The police determined the shooting to be an isolated event between at least two individuals or groups of people. Finding that there was no immediate threat to the community, students were allowed to leave school at 3:15 p.m., the normal release time.

To allow police to monitor and make sure students return home safely, officers directed students to exit the campus from the San Carlos gate or the senior parking lot to avoid the scene. Students who walked home were not allowed to walk down Alameda de las Pulgas and towards the Carlmont Shopping Center.

At this time, Priest sent a second email to update parents on the traffic restrictions.

Investigators have worked with Carlmont’s staff on campus safety matters and found no indication that the school was involved with the incident at the moment. According to Priest’s email on Sunday, the BPD has assured the school and district that there is no threat to the Carlmont community.

The BPD is still investigating the event and asked anyone with information, including tips, video surveillance, or photos, to call their tip line at 650.598.3000. Those who call can remain anonymous.

