Bring the Bay Back Ep. 5: Carlmont’s Pop Artist

Abdus-Sami Khalak, Staff WriterMay 29, 2024

On today’s podcast, we highlight a Carlmont artist, Julia Erskine. This podcast explores Erskine’s long history with music, from playing viola at Tierra Linda Middle School to becoming a pop artist.

Erskine is a junior who has been perfecting her sound from a young age. She draws inspiration from famous singers like Taylor Swift and her choir experience to create a unique sound. Listen to this podcast to hear about her journey with music.

All music in this episode is free for podcasters to use through Spotify.

The songs in this podcast include: Bad Blood, Shape of You, Stomp on the Fire, Apple Tree, Happier, drivers license

