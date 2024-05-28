Student speech: Protests and First Amendment rights

In light of the recent protests concerning the Israel-Hamas war at college campuses across the country, there has been a lot of conversation about the First Amendment rights of students and their freedom of speech.

Colleges have imposed repercussions such as suspensions and expulsions, and many students have been arrested.

Isabella Zarzar speaks with Eugene Volokh, who has a take on the issue based on constitutional law. He currently teaches First Amendment law at UCLA School of Law and will be soon moving to become a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, where he will also be working in First Amendment law.