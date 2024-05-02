The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

All Things Animals Ep. 4: Bridging the gap

Hannah Chan, Staff WriterMay 2, 2024

In this fourth episode of All Things Animals, Jo-Anne McArthur shares some of her stories as an animal photojournalist. She is the founder of WeAnimals Media and first coined the term “animal photojournalism” to provide photos about all animal cruelty cases.

According to Our World in Data, enriched cages for hens are supposed to provide 750 square centimeters of space per hen, but McArthur recounts her visit to an egg industry where hens are standing on top of their dead cage-mates to escape the feel of the cage floors. 

She highlights the disconnection between perceiving animal cruelty and still contributing to it. However, she also emphasizes the importance of championing everyone’s efforts to stop contributing to animal cruelty, no matter how big or small. 

Cover art is by Shiyo Ohashi. Music is courtesy of Pixabay.
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Hannah Chan
Hannah Chan, Staff Writer
Hannah Chan is a junior at Carlmont High School. She has written articles on campus life and produced videos for Scot Center. She enjoys figure skating, track, and playing with dogs.
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
Scot Scoop News • © 2024 All content is property of Carlmont High School Journalism • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *