All Things Animals Ep. 4: Bridging the gap

In this fourth episode of All Things Animals, Jo-Anne McArthur shares some of her stories as an animal photojournalist. She is the founder of WeAnimals Media and first coined the term “animal photojournalism” to provide photos about all animal cruelty cases.

According to Our World in Data, enriched cages for hens are supposed to provide 750 square centimeters of space per hen, but McArthur recounts her visit to an egg industry where hens are standing on top of their dead cage-mates to escape the feel of the cage floors.

She highlights the disconnection between perceiving animal cruelty and still contributing to it. However, she also emphasizes the importance of championing everyone’s efforts to stop contributing to animal cruelty, no matter how big or small.

Cover art is by Shiyo Ohashi. Music is courtesy of Pixabay.