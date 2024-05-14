Swiftly Speaking Ep 5: Activism(Taylor’s Version)

At the beginning of her career, Taylor Swift never talked about politics for fear of it undoing her perfect “girl-next-door” persona. However, as her career progressed, she realized that she must use her platform to advocate for what she cares about.

This attitude seemingly lasted until 2021, and ever since then, people have criticized Swift for not using her platform to speak out about major world events regarding the election year and the current situation in the Middle East.

In this episode, host Reina Subramanian will be discussing Taylor Swift’s entrance into politics and how her current silence regarding pressing issues is being heavily criticized.