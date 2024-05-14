The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Swiftly Speaking Ep 5: Activism(Taylor’s Version)

Reina Subramanian, Staff WriterMay 14, 2024

At the beginning of her career, Taylor Swift never talked about politics for fear of it undoing her perfect “girl-next-door” persona. However, as her career progressed, she realized that she must use her platform to advocate for what she cares about.

This attitude seemingly lasted until 2021, and ever since then, people have criticized Swift for not using her platform to speak out about major world events regarding the election year and the current situation in the Middle East. 

In this episode, host Reina Subramanian will be discussing Taylor Swift’s entrance into politics and how her current silence regarding pressing issues is being heavily criticized.

About the Contributor
Reina Subramanian
Reina Subramanian, Staff Writer
Reina Subramanian (Class of 2026) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and this is her first year as a staff writer for Scot Scoop. In her free time, she loves acting, listening to music, shopping, and Taylor Swift.
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
