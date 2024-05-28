The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Beyond the Surface Ep. 5: Bonds beyond borders

Inaaya Omer, Highlander Managing EditorMay 28, 2024
Welcome to Beyond the Surface, hosted by Inaaya Omer. During the course of this series she’ll be joined by a new guest in each episode to talk about their experiences and their perspective on being a minority, from an immigrant family, or even just from a different culture or background.
In this episode, Inaaya is joined by Carlmont student Jessie Rizvi who discusses her cultural background as well as family beliefs. Her dad is Pakistani and British and her mom is German and Irish. Jessie explains how her family found a balance between these different worlds and how she feels about her own identity.
If anyone is interested in sharing their story on Beyond the Surface or providing feedback, email [email protected].
Inaaya Omer
Inaaya Omer, Highlander Managing Editor
Inaaya Omer is a senior at Carlmont High School and has worked on ScotScoop, Scotcenter, and Highlander as a staff writer, podcast producer, and managing editor. She enjoys being part of the program because of the valuable experiences and interactions with the community. She also attended the School of New York Times to improve her editing skills. Outside of journalism, she plays for Carlmont’s Varsity Basketball Team and is involved in events and activities to show her school spirit. Twitter: @inaayaomer  
