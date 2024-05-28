Beyond the Surface Ep. 5: Bonds beyond borders

Welcome to Beyond the Surface, hosted by Inaaya Omer. During the course of this series she’ll be joined by a new guest in each episode to talk about their experiences and their perspective on being a minority, from an immigrant family, or even just from a different culture or background.

In this episode, Inaaya is joined by Carlmont student Jessie Rizvi who discusses her cultural background as well as family beliefs. Her dad is Pakistani and British and her mom is German and Irish. Jessie explains how her family found a balance between these different worlds and how she feels about her own identity.