This Week In Sports Ep 4: Betting, Call-ups, and MVPs

The National Basketball Association (NBA) season is winding down as only eight teams remain in the playoff tournament, each hoping to lift the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy in the coming weeks. In this episode, Bailey Chinnan discusses the current NBA Playoff outlook and predictions for the rest of the postseason tournament.

Will Jayson Tatum silence the haters? Will the Nuggets overcome a 0-2 deficit and return to the finals for the second year in a row? Will Luka Doncic win his first ring?

The Supreme Court sports gambling ruling has greatly impacted nearly every sport, significantly changing the viewing experience. What policies have various leagues adopted regarding gambling, and how does that affect the integrity of sport going forward?

Alive by LiQWYD / liqwyd Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0 Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/l_alive Music promoted by Audio Library • Alive – LiQWYD (No Copyright Music)