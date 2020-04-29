Carlmont students and staff embrace change during challenging times

Many students are making changes to their daily lives during quarantine by dyeing their hair.

Everything is changing, but at the same time, it isn’t at all. Outside of the comfort of our homes, the world is doing everything to manage the effects of COVID-19. In quarantine, most days feel like the last, like Bill Murray’s “Groundhog Day.”

To maintain a sense of daily change, many people have been taking up new and old hobbies. Students and teachers alike have been dyeing their hair, cutting bangs, and even shaving their heads.

“I figured that if there’s any time to try something new, something that’s outside of the norm, it’s now. Nothing about society is ‘normal’ right now, so why should I be afraid to try something new with my hair? I want to see how fast it grows back,” said Jono Sison, a sophomore.

As things outside our homes are changing so quickly, many believe it is in our best interest to adapt as well.

“Daily life has dramatically changed, so we have to change with it,” Carlmont teacher Dan Nguyen said.

“ Consistently is key. Build a schedule. Establish an objective and achieve it. Do this every day” — Jayson Waller, a Carlmont history teacher

Many people have found that they now have the time to practice old interests again and dedicate more time to the things they love.

“I am saving so much money cooking at home and have been exploring new recipes. My favorite part about consistently cooking is not having any leftover ingredients. Before, I could only find time to cook maybe two or three big meals a week, and sometimes my leftover ingredients would go unused,” Nguyen said.

It is important to change our routine and stay busy, as most people now have more free time than they ever thought they would.

“Being in quarantine is a drastic change, and it’s our responsibility to adapt to it. I see this as a time to try new things, learn new skills, and discover fun hobbies,” Sison said.

In addition, students and teachers have been able to pick up new interests, as they now have the time to dedicate to learning them.

“ It’s important to consider stepping out of your comfort zone and do something you never thought you would or didn’t have the time for.” — Marguerite Fields, a sophomore

“I think taking up these new hobbies is important because it helps keep my mind busy and entertained. I’ve always had an interest in taking up these new projects, and now that I have a lot of free time, it’s what’s keeping me sane,” said Marguerite Fields, a sophomore.

Given, many teachers and students have found it hard to adjust to the new normal, as consistency and structured schedules have disappeared. Yet, they keep themselves challenged.

“Being a teacher, I am so used to having my days scheduled out by the minute. Not having that schedule and lack of structure is tough. I started a challenge where I complete a specific workout every day in hopes that it will give me some structure and keep me accountable and healthy,” Nguyen said.