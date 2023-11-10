Carlmont students dive into ‘The Little Mermaid’ musical

Jessica Li Tierra Linda Middle School Music Director and the vocal director, Tabitha Tetreault, plays the piano as students rehearse songs for the musical.

The rehearsal process for “The Little Mermaid” has set sail, embarking on a journey of creativity and collaboration that promises to bring the beloved underwater tale to life on the Carlmont stage.

With over 60 eager students auditioning, there was an impressive demand for the musical among students. Despite the large turnout, every participant secured a spot in the cast. The much-anticipated show is scheduled to open at the end of January.

“For a typical musical, an average cast is 40–50 people. This year, it’s roughly 65,” said Marlo Lewis, a senior playing the role of Ariel.

Several factors contribute to the heightened interest in the musical. Common reasons include past productions, social connections, and the recruitment of talent from drama and choir classes.

“’Legally Blonde‘ was almost sold out every night last year, which was historical for a Carlmont musical. That gave Carlmont drama a lot of publicity, and since this is just the second musical after COVID and it’s Disney, a lot of people were super interested,” said Sam Dechaine, a senior playing the role of Sebastian and president of the Thespian Society.

Elizabeth Berg, the drama teacher at Carlmont and the director of the production, is currently working out the logistics of each scene with the addition of a more extensive cast. The larger cast can pose a challenge, but Berg isn’t phased.

“I know of other schools that have done musical casts of 60–80 people. We have a big cast, but there’s definitely a way to make it work,” Berg said.

In addition to filling the main roles, an array of side and ensemble roles have been cast, providing opportunities for every student to shine and contribute their unique talents to the production.

“I think the parts are split up pretty well; there’s a bunch of ensemble numbers, but the principles also all have solos,” Lewis said.

Berg plans to accommodate all the actors who auditioned by dividing them into different scenes and allowing them more stage time.

“Most of our large musical numbers will feature two-thirds of the cast rather than the whole cast. So that is a way to give everyone several opportunities to be on stage while still keeping numbers a little smaller so they can be more featured,” Berg said.

Students in the musical are looking forward to what’s to come, like meeting new people, learning new songs and dances, and seeing the production piece together.

“It’s really fun to do a production and get close with so many people. I’m excited to see the show come together and see what it becomes,” said Alyssa Ruma, a sophomore playing the roles of a sea creature, chef, and seagull.

Berg is eager to continue working with the cast, reflecting their attitudes and dedication to the musical.

“We’re only two rehearsals in, and already the energy that everyone is bringing, the trust, the investment, and the passion are really great. I’m excited about everything that they’re all going to bring into the room each day,” Berg said.