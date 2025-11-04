Día de los Muertos festival unites community through tradition

Annika Kumar Volunteer Sienna Bolander paints a traditional Catrina design on Carlmont sophomore Sara Brittain’s face.

The Día de los Muertos festival in Redwood City came alive as people of all ages and backgrounds gathered to celebrate and pay tribute to their loved ones. Throughout Broadway Street, music rang through the air, beautifully decorated altars were on display, and live performances in the square captured everyone’s attention.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a holiday traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1-2. The holiday blends ancient Mesoamerican rituals with Catholic holidays. It emphasizes the celebration and remembrance of deceased loved ones, and is believed to be the one time of year that the living and the dead can be reunited.

For the past 15 years, Casa Círculo Cultural, in collaboration with the San Mateo County History Museum and the Redwood City Parks and Arts Foundation, has hosted a Día de los Muertos celebration in downtown Redwood City, attracting thousands of people. This year, on Sunday, Nov. 2, the festivities featured live performances, altar competitions, Catrina face painting, merchant stalls, and more.

At the heart of the festival were the ofrendas, or altars that honor and welcome loved ones who have passed. Ofrendas are traditionally decorated with flowers, candles, and photos, as well as other objects that represent the deceased. Grecia Lopez, in partnership with Peninsula Clean Energy, created a trunk ofrenda on display during the event.

“Our inspiration and the tradition comes from honoring family members, friends, even pets that have passed on into the other realm,” Lopez said when asked about her inspiration.

But with the celebration came a sense of comfort, which is particularly important during a time when concerns around immigration enforcement have increased stress and uncertainty for many Bay Area families.

“There’s police here, San Mateo’s Sheriff’s Office. And so that also helps to make the community feel safe and that nobody’s against anyone, and that we’re all a community in unison,” Lopez said.

Police officers were present at the event, not for enforcement, but rather to give community members a chance to speak with them, ask questions, and seek support, according to Sergeant Lilian Tashiro of San Mateo County’s Community Engagement Unit.

“We always participate because we want to pay tribute to those who have passed away. This is a wonderful festival to honor those who have passed,” Tashiro said. “Being part of the community is really being a part of their culture. This is honoring the Hispanic culture, and this is how we connect with the community.”

However, Día de los Muertos stretches beyond any single culture. The festival drew families, volunteers, and community members from diverse backgrounds to participate in and learn more about the traditions. Spanish, English, and even Mandarin were heard amidst the bustling crowd.

Beyond the Redwood City celebration, Carlmont’s own teachers keep the spirit of Día de los Muertos alive. Maria Robinson, one of Carlmont’s Spanish teachers, has celebrated the holiday since she was a child, when she and her family would visit her grandfather’s grave every year and clean it together. This tradition, along with stories that were passed down through her family, has kept her grandfather’s memory alive and strong.

“If you have a tradition, and it’s going to bring the family together, it’s going to bring the community together, and the outcome is going to be positive, then I think we should preserve it,” Robinson said.

At a time when many families feel uncertain, Día de los Muertos serves as an important reminder that remembrance and tradition can unite people across diverse cultures and backgrounds.