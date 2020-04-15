Duck Tales Ep. 1: The journey begins

You may have a pet dog, cat, fish, or even a bunny. But not many people have pet ducks. During the summer of 2017, Payton and her dad raised 12 pet ducks and have decided to do it again as a result of the COVID-19 induced quarantine. In the first episode of this vlog series, join Payton Zolck as she starts her journey of raising 12 ducks by exploring the set up of their habitat and their first day with her.

Music obtained from Youtube’s Audio Library: Arkansas Traveler by Nat Keefe and Hot Buttered Rum