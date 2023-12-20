Eucalyptus Avenue holiday lights bring cheer and concerns

Audrey Burnley On Eucalyptus Avenue, residents go all out decorating their houses with lights and other holiday decorations in order to contribute to the holiday season. However, the influx of visitors leads to problems like litter and a need for restroom facilities. The city of San Carlos has worked hard to mitigate these problems.

Every winter season, thousands of people walk along Eucalyptus Avenue to experience house after house draped with lights, blow-ups, and festive decorations. The yearly tradition brings a sense of community and a festive nature to the streets of San Carlos. But while the event is a joyous occasion, city officials have had to work to maintain safety and cleanliness on the street.

When a person moves into a house on Eucalyptus Avenue, they are provided with a disclosure that warns about traffic, crowds, and trash during December, according to Gianna Federighi, who lives on the street. As soon as the holiday season sets in, most houses on Eucalyptus Avenue go all out in decorations, drawing visitors from all over the Peninsula. But some consequences of the event include heavy traffic, lack of parking, and litter.

“There are pros and cons to it. I think it gives a sense of community, and it’s a tradition that families look forward to each year,” Federighi said. “I also think there are cons to it. At like 10 p.m., just walking down the street, it’s loud. There is mainly trash everywhere. And I’ll be outside having a fire pit with my friends and family, and people will walk up to us like, ‘Hey, can I use your bathroom?’”

To combat complaints by residents about these issues, the city, and the San Mateo Police Department have worked together to put in place measures that can help mediate some of the problems. However, because the event is resident-organized, there are restrictions on how much control the city has, according to Brian Cary, the San Carlos City Manager.

“One unique thing to note about the Eucalyptus holiday displays is that the lights are not a city event. This is important because it has implications for how much the City can control and have a say over what happens,” Cary said in an email. “Although the lights are fully put on by the residents of Eucalyptus, the City of San Carlos recognizes the reality that the lights draw large crowds, and as such it has a responsibility to look out for the interests and safety of all residents and visitors.”

Some measures the city has taken to improve safety are related to traffic, trash, and bathrooms. From Dec. 2 through Dec. 26, traffic on Eucalyptus Avenue is reduced to one way, going west toward Tamarack Avenue. Water barriers are also placed along Eucalyptus Avenue, Tamarack Avenue, Cordilleras Avenue, and Orange Avenue through the same dates.

Additionally, trash cans and porta potties have been provided for visitors to dispose of trash and have a place to relieve themselves. The city has also opened the Arroyo School parking lot as a space for overflow parking from Friday through Sunday every weekend in December.

“I think it’s helped a lot. I think it’s more safe and more under control,” Federighi said. “And we haven’t had people ask to use our bathroom this year.”

Most of these measures have been taken in response to complaints from Eucalyptus Avenue residents and efforts to keep San Carlos streets safe and clean.

As another way to ensure the safety of residents and spectators, the city provides security guards to monitor the event. From the hours of 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. two private security guards are stationed at either end of the block. The San Carlos Bureau of the San Mateo Police Department (SMPD) also provides three to four officers on-site during certain hours.

“We have reserved deputies and community service officers that we assign to monitor the event, so we always have three to four people out there just aiding with anything from a lost child and just kind of visibility so people see the sheriff’s office out there,” said Cole Lotti, a Deputy Sherrif with the San Carlos Bureau of SMPD.

However, aside from monitoring spectators, police officers often have to check vendors for permits. Many people sell things along the street, from food and hot chocolate to toys and balloons. However, some vendors don’t have permits, so police officers are often forced to ask them to leave.

“The overarching concern right now is the street vendors that are out there. A lot of the residents don’t want them out there,” Lotti said. “Without going out there and issuing citations, because that’s not something that we’re typically fond of. People are obviously trying to make a living and get a little extra money, and it’s honestly not a huge concern for us because it’s not criminal activity per se, so we’ll politely ask them to pack it up or move it somewhere else.”

The Eucalyptus Avenue lights are a big event that grows in popularity each year and provides holiday cheer for residents and attendees, according to Cary. The city of San Carlos recognizes its responsibility to maintain safety during the event, and city officials plan to continue listening to residents’ concerns in the following years to ensure the event is a fun experience for all.

“There is a lot of work that goes into providing traffic, safety, and hygiene services for the crowds that gather on Eucalyptus Avenue. It’s the city’s hope that everyone is able to enjoy the holiday lights in a way that is safe and also respectful of the surrounding neighbors,” Cary said.