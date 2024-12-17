French Club fosters culture and connections

Anne Campagnet-Reed French Club leaders serve students crepes in the quad. “During the club fair, we had a crepe station where people go to decorate their crepes,” Skaf said.

From baking blue macarons to playing competitive trivia games, Carlmont’s French Club is a vibrant space for students to come together and celebrate French culture creatively.

The French Club at Carlmont offers students unique opportunities to immerse themselves in French traditions through hands-on activities such as baking contests, kahoots, and tutoring. The club provides a platform for students to enhance their French language skills and gain a deeper understanding of French culture.

Led by juniors Hanna Kent and Raya Skaf, the club has become a foundation for cultural exploration. Both presidents, although not French themselves, are passionate about the language and culture, and their leadership has fostered a welcoming environment where students can connect over shared interests.

“At French Club, we have many different activities,” Skaf said. “We’ve hosted several baking contests where members bake French desserts, and the whole club votes for a winner. The most recent winner baked blue macarons!”

Beyond culinary fun, the club promotes learning through educational games and serves as a support system for French class requirements.

“We like to spread knowledge of French culture with French kahoots. The winners get French treats,” Skaf said.

The French Club prides itself on its inclusive nature, welcoming members from all backgrounds, regardless of whether they are enrolled in French classes. It’s a place where everyone can come together to share the beauty of French culture.

“These meetings are inclusive to everyone, so we have several people come to experience the culture of France,” said sophomore Andrew Polshakov, a club member.

While the club has seen great success, managing it along with busy school schedules has challenges.

“We sometimes have coordination issues with the club, considering that there are two presidents and we are both busy with junior year,” Skaf said. “Also, determining the winners for our baking contests is always difficult because everything made is delicious!”

Despite the challenges, the club continues to thrive, and the presidents and members agree that the club provides a unique and enriching experience for all who join.

“Our goal is to spread our love for French culture and create a fun community with similar interests,” Skaf said.