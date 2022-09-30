Generation Why Ep. 1: Personality tests promote self-discovery

Welcome to the first episode of Generation Why, where hosts Serenity Corbett and Avery Wong discuss topics relating to personality tests and how people use them in everyday life.

Emily Baker, a Georgetown student studying psychology, allows for a deeper dive into the accuracy of these tests, specifically the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI).

MBTI tests are usually taken online, in which they sort different types of people into one of 16 categories based on their personalities. In this episode, Corbett and Wong learn about the science behind the MBTI community, and how it is applied to society.