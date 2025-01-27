Girl Scouts of Northern California launches their 2025 cookie-selling season

Maya Kacholiya A Girl Scout is holding a sign encouraging customers to buy Girl Scout Cookies. “I’ve seen some Girl Scout cookie booths have fun marketing techniques, like doing dances and singing songs,” Shah said.

The Girl Scouts of Northern California recently launched their 2025 cookie-selling season by introducing new prices and flavors.

The Girl Scouts of Northern California, a sub-group of the Girl Scouts of the U.S., is a program that encourages girls of all ages to grow and be self-confident by teaching them numerous life skills. A part of the program involves the Girl Scouts selling various flavors of cookies to the public, teaching them social and financial skills, and raising money for the program.

“Selling cookies has improved my confidence, and I enjoy meeting new people in my community,” said Avani Dixit, a Girl Scout of Northern California. “I have also learned a lot of financial skills from selling cookies that I think will benefit me in the future.”

This year, the cookie lineup remains the same as in previous years, including best-selling flavors such as Thin Mints and Samoas. After the season ends, two fan favorites, including Toast-Yay! and S’mores, will be retired from the menu.

As prices across the United States have increased in recent years, prices of Girl Scout Cookies have also risen. In 2024, the cost for most flavors rose from $5 to $6. Once again, the organization has increased the prices of each flavor despite facing backlash from the community for growing prices last year.

As stated in a press release on the Girl Scouts of Northern California website, Mary-Jane Strom, the Interim CEO of Girl Scouts of Northern California, said, “This season, cookie prices in our Council increased by $1, bringing them to $7 per box — a necessary adjustment to address rising costs.”

Despite the price increase, customers continue to display excitement for the cookie season as the sale only lasts for a limited amount of time.

“I’m excited for the booths to start selling cookies again this year,” said Hana Yamawaki, a Carlmont sophomore. “I’m also very disappointed that the prices have increased, but I’m still going to buy a few boxes.”

In the past, the Girl Scouts have raised millions of dollars for the organization through cookie sales. Many Girl Scouts sell cookies door-to-door, while entire troops often hold in-person booths at local grocery stores and other popular locations. This year, online cookie selling started on Jan. 13, while the in-person booths will begin on Feb. 6. The cookie season will continue through February and end on March 16.

“I am always so excited when I hear Girl Scout Cookies are going to begin selling again,” said Yashvi Shah, a Carlmont student. “I usually buy my cookies from the pop-up booths because it is more convenient than ordering them online.”

The organization has set a goal of selling over 4.3 million packages of cookies, equating to about $30.1 million in sales.

“I am excited to sell cookies throughout the next couple of months and hope to help the organization reach our selling goal,” Dixit said.