Unpopular Opinion Episode 6: Suppressors should be removed from the NFA

Suppressors have long been a controversial addition to the National Firearms Act (NFA). Officially named “silencers,” these weapon attachments have also been the source of many misconceptions from both Hollywood and the media. However, join host Sean Liuli as he delves deeper into the true aspects of these “silencers,” arguing that they provide a large health benefit for those who use them, and do not necessarily make guns more lethal.
