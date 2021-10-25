Homecoming nominees prepare for upcoming election

Homecoming nominee Isabelle Won said, “I’m going through with this because I think it will be fun.” Here, Won tests the weight of a crown on her head in the days leading up to the homecoming game.

The Carlmont Homecoming Court nominees have an action-packed week leading up to the homecoming dance.

The 2021 nominees for the Homecoming Court are taking various actions to proceed into homecoming week.

Carlmont junior Samantha Kosman said, “I’m excited because I’m going to make fun memories. It’s something that I’ll look back on, even if I don’t win. It’s just a fun opportunity to be a part of.”

Kosman is one of the many enthusiastic candidates for Homecoming Court this year. Carlmont students will vote for their court candidates through homecoming week. This year’s winners will be announced during halftime at Carlmont’s Homecoming football game against Menlo High School on Friday, Oct. 29.

Kosman expressed excitement at the idea of winning with her good friend, Carlmont junior Austin Li.

“ I think it would be cool if Austin won just because we’re close friends, and it would be cool to go up there with him.” — Samantha Kosman

When Kosman was asked who nominated her, she laughed and said, “Some of the football guys decided to vote for Austin and me as a joke, but then it actually happened.”

Carlmont senior Sophia Boynton is organizing the homecoming dance with the Associated Student Body (ASB) dance commission.

“This year, it’s very different than what we’ve had in the past because there’s really only two grades that have actually been to a homecoming,” she said.

Boynton thinks that the experience will be one to remember.

“We’re going to be jam-packed with so much going on,” Boynton said. “We have a great DJ coming in; we have so many beautiful posters, thanks to publicity. We have beautiful decorations, we got some cool balloons coming in soon, and this year is also very different because clubs are organizing booths where they can sell food or drinks, which I think is a great opportunity.”

On top of all these preparations, Boynton explained that the homecoming nominees would get excellent treatment this year.

“We’ll get them a bouquet of flowers and a sash for each person, and they will be announced in front of the school during the homecoming game,” Boynton said.

The winning seniors, she noted, will also be given crowns.

Like Boynton, Carlmont sophomore Isabelle Won is looking forward to homecoming. Won is one of the Homecoming Court nominees who made an Instagram account* to increase her visibility in the campaign.

Won said, “The account is on my phone, and it was inspired by two of my friends. We had nothing to do in Flex, so we made it as a joke.”

Kosman and Won are both eager for the election process, but Kosman acknowledged that she will not be self-promoting to try to win.

“I’m not going to campaign for Homecoming Court because I don’t really see the point. I think it should be spur-of-the-moment. Vote for who you want to vote for. It’s basically a popularity contest,” Kosman admitted.

*As of the publication of this article, this Instagram account has been deleted.