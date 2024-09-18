In Photos: Bears sink Scots in dominant water polo match

Gallery • 13 Photos Alyssa Bish Senior Aubrey Button looks for an open pass near the goal. Button released the ball quickly to prevent her defender from stealing it. While the pass was successful, the Scots offense was unable to score.

The Carlmont varsity girls water polo team lost to the Menlo-Atherton (M-A) Bears 13-7.

The Bears quickly scored several goals in the first half of the game, giving themselves an 8-1 lead over the Scots. Carlmont made a significant comeback in the third quarter, bringing the score to 8-6 at one point. However, the Scots were unable to keep their momentum in the final quarter of the game, allowing the Bears to secure the victory.

Due to a broken heater at the Carlmont pool, the outcome of the game was better than expected for the Scots. The girls water polo team will continue their season, their next game against Half Moon Bay High School, and will return to normal practices when the pool is repaired.