In Photos: Bears sink Scots in dominant water polo match

Alyssa Bish, Scot Scoop Photo EditorSeptember 18, 2024
Senior Aubrey Button looks for an open pass near the goal. Button released the ball quickly to prevent her defender from stealing it. While the pass was successful, the Scots offense was unable to score.

The Carlmont varsity girls water polo team lost to the Menlo-Atherton (M-A) Bears 13-7.

The Bears quickly scored several goals in the first half of the game, giving themselves an 8-1 lead over the Scots. Carlmont made a significant comeback in the third quarter, bringing the score to 8-6 at one point. However, the Scots were unable to keep their momentum in the final quarter of the game, allowing the Bears to secure the victory.

Due to a broken heater at the Carlmont pool, the outcome of the game was better than expected for the Scots. The girls water polo team will continue their season, their next game against Half Moon Bay High School, and will return to normal practices when the pool is repaired.

Alyssa Bish, Scot Scoop Photo Editor
Alyssa Bish is a senior (2025) and a current photojournalist and editor for Scot Scoop. This is her third year in the journalism program and she is super excited to continue taking pictures for this award-winning program. In her spare time, you can find Alyssa on the field playing soccer and lacrosse for the Carlmont varsity team. View her journalism website here: Alyssa Bish Photojournalism