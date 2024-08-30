The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

In Photos: Flag football kicks off with Battle of the Belmont scrimmage

Alyssa Bish, Scot Scoop Photo EditorAugust 30, 2024
Alyssa Bish
Sophomore Emily Monteforte snags a flag as Notre Dame junior Maisie Street goes down with the ball. Because of Carlmont’s aggressive defense, Notre Dame was unable to score a touchdown throughout the scrimmage. Several athletes showcased their competitive drive by putting everything they had into the plays.

The Carlmont varsity flag football team played in their first scrimmage against Notre Dame Belmont, officially starting their preseason.

The teams spent the first 20 minutes of the game working on both offense and defense, giving them time to fix imperfections in their play. Later, both squads had the opportunity to play in a scrimmage, giving the coaches and players a glimpse into the potential of their teams.

“We were able to connect as a team and play players interchangeably to get everyone playing time in preparation for our next game next week,” said Gabriela Cole, a senior who is playing her first season for the Scots.

About the Contributor
Alyssa Bish, Scot Scoop Photo Editor
Alyssa Bish is a senior (2025) and a current photojournalist and editor for Scot Scoop. This is her third year in the journalism program and she is super excited to continue taking pictures for this award-winning program. In her spare time, you can find Alyssa on the field playing soccer and lacrosse for the Carlmont varsity team. View her journalism website here: Alyssa Bish Photojournalism