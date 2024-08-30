In Photos: Flag football kicks off with Battle of the Belmont scrimmage

Gallery • 10 Photos Alyssa Bish Sophomore Emily Monteforte snags a flag as Notre Dame junior Maisie Street goes down with the ball. Because of Carlmont’s aggressive defense, Notre Dame was unable to score a touchdown throughout the scrimmage. Several athletes showcased their competitive drive by putting everything they had into the plays.

The Carlmont varsity flag football team played in their first scrimmage against Notre Dame Belmont, officially starting their preseason.

The teams spent the first 20 minutes of the game working on both offense and defense, giving them time to fix imperfections in their play. Later, both squads had the opportunity to play in a scrimmage, giving the coaches and players a glimpse into the potential of their teams.

“We were able to connect as a team and play players interchangeably to get everyone playing time in preparation for our next game next week,” said Gabriela Cole, a senior who is playing her first season for the Scots.