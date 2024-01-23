In Photos: Scots and Bears rival in the rain

Gallery • 10 Photos Alyssa Bish Senior captain Leonal Vega calls for the ball as he runs up the field into empty space. His teammate, junior Hudson Gates prepares to pass the ball away from the defender. Carlmont created many offensive opportunities with passes to feet.

The Carlmont Scots tie the Menlo Atherton Bears 1-1 after a hard-fought game in the rain.

The Scots were in second place in league standings, coming off of a tie against the Aragon Dons, recently promoted to first place.

The Scots led the game during the first half, as Senior Joshua Lisi was able to put the ball in the back of the net early on. However, the Bears were able to bounce back by scoring a penalty kick in the second half. The game was full of passes, shots, and fouls, making for an exciting watch.

Neither team was able to put themselves ahead in the final minutes, leading the Scots to their third tie of the season.