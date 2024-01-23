The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

In Photos: Scots and Bears rival in the rain

Alyssa Bish, Staff WriterJanuary 23, 2024
IMG_4326
Gallery10 Photos
Alyssa Bish
Senior captain Leonal Vega calls for the ball as he runs up the field into empty space. His teammate, junior Hudson Gates prepares to pass the ball away from the defender. Carlmont created many offensive opportunities with passes to feet.

The Carlmont Scots tie the Menlo Atherton Bears 1-1 after a hard-fought game in the rain.

The Scots were in second place in league standings, coming off of a tie against the Aragon Dons, recently promoted to first place.

The Scots led the game during the first half, as Senior Joshua Lisi was able to put the ball in the back of the net early on. However, the Bears were able to bounce back by scoring a penalty kick in the second half. The game was full of passes, shots, and fouls, making for an exciting watch.

Neither team was able to put themselves ahead in the final minutes, leading the Scots to their third tie of the season.
About the Contributor
Alyssa Bish, Staff Writer
Alyssa Bish (Class of 2025) is a current photojournalist for Scot Scoop. This is her second year in the journalism program and she is super excited to continue taking pictures for this award-winning program. In her spare time, you can find Alyssa on the soccer field playing for either her club team or the Carlmont varsity team. View her journalism website here: Alyssa Bish Photojournalism
