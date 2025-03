Gallery • 10 Photos Isabella Rice Senior Camden Ngo dribbles the ball up the court as a defender presses him. During the game, the Gauchos played a full-court press, which made it difficult for the Scots to get to their offensive half successfully. A full-court press is a defensive strategy in basketball where the defending team pressures the opposing team across the entire court.

The Carlmont Scots boys varsity basketball team beat the El Capitan Gauchos 58-49 in the first round of the Division III 2025 California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Championship on Tuesday, March 4. The game remained close until the final quarter, when the Scots were able to catch a steady lead.

Next, the Scots will play against the University Red Devils in San Francisco on Thursday, March 6.