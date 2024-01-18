In Photos: Scots fall prey to Cougars

The varsity boys basketball team came short of a victory against Half Moon Bay on Jan. 18. The fourth-place Scots faced off against the first-place Cougars in a competitive match. The teams were evenly matched for the majority of the game; however, the Cougars were able to take advantage of the Scots at the beginning of the second half. The third quarter score was 9-19, which heavily altered the dynamic of the game. While the Scots played well in the last quarter, they could not make a comeback against the Cougars.