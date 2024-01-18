In Photos: Scots fall prey to Cougars

Gallery • 10 Photos Alyssa Bish Players watch in anticipation as junior shooting guard Camden Ngo attempts a layup. Half Moon Bay’s player blocked his shot, knocking it out of bounds for Carlmont’s throw-in. As a shooting guard, Ngo attempts shots of all types, including many 3-point shots and layups.

The varsity boys basketball team came short of a victory against Half Moon Bay on Jan. 18. The fourth-place Scots faced off against the first-place Cougars in a competitive match. The teams were evenly matched for the majority of the game; however, the Cougars were able to take advantage of the Scots at the beginning of the second half. The third quarter score was 9-19, which heavily altered the dynamic of the game. While the Scots played well in the last quarter, they could not make a comeback against the Cougars.