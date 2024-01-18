The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

In Photos: Scots fall prey to Cougars

Alyssa Bish, Staff WriterJanuary 18, 2024
IMG_3267
Gallery10 Photos
Players watch in anticipation as junior shooting guard Camden Ngo attempts a layup. Half Moon Bay’s player blocked his shot, knocking it out of bounds for Carlmont’s throw-in. As a shooting guard, Ngo attempts shots of all types, including many 3-point shots and layups.

The varsity boys basketball team came short of a victory against Half Moon Bay on Jan. 18. The fourth-place Scots faced off against the first-place Cougars in a competitive match. The teams were evenly matched for the majority of the game; however, the Cougars were able to take advantage of the Scots at the beginning of the second half. The third quarter score was 9-19, which heavily altered the dynamic of the game. While the Scots played well in the last quarter, they could not make a comeback against the Cougars.
About the Contributor
Alyssa Bish, Staff Writer
Alyssa Bish (Class of 2025) is a current photojournalist for Scot Scoop. This is her second year in the journalism program and she is super excited to continue taking pictures for this award-winning program. In her spare time, you can find Alyssa on the soccer field playing for either her club team or the Carlmont varsity team. View her journalism website here: Alyssa Bish Photojournalism
