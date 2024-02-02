MELP transforms medical access in San Mateo County

Jessica Li MELP organizes all of their donated medical equipment in a warehouse located in San Carlos. “We clean the equipment and make sure it’s working well before putting it into our inventory,” McMullin said.

The Medical Equipment Loan Program (MELP) stands as a beacon of medical equity, improving lives throughout San Mateo County.

MELP operates under the umbrella of AbleCloset and is entirely staffed by volunteers as a nonprofit program. With a commitment to providing free medical resources to those in need, MELP distributes donated durable medical equipment, ranging from wheelchairs to walkers.

“It’s called a loan, but there’s no due date, so they can keep it as long as they need it,” said Scott McMullin, one of the founders of MELP.

Beyond its focus on medical equity, MELP contributes to environmental sustainability by promoting reuse and recycling.

“Over a million pounds of equipment goes into the landfill every year,” said Angela Giannini, a MELP volunteer.

Established just two years ago, MELP is a relatively new program spearheaded by local Rotary clubs, including Belmont, Redwood Shores, and San Carlos. These Rotary members aim to tackle real-world problems in their community and have successfully launched MELP as one of the results of their many projects.

“I’ve been in rotary for 45 years, and we do a lot of projects throughout the world. And as a local project, this is by far the best one I’ve ever been involved with,” said John Rossetti, a Belmont Rotary Club member and MELP volunteer.

Volunteers play a pivotal role in MELP’s success, handling responsibilities such as equipment cleaning, media outreach, and building partnerships with local nonprofits. Many of these volunteers also bring valuable experience from their previous careers.

“Most of the MELP volunteers are retired physical or occupational therapists,” Giannini said.

Despite being a young program, MELP has achieved remarkable progress over the years.

“We started in a little storage unit in San Mateo, and we had to get a second and a third storage unit. And then we said this is just not efficient to go running around. So we were able to get this building. And now we’ve got lots of equipment, and it’s just amazing,” Rossetti said.

Even though MELP operates in San Carlos, it attracts individuals from across the state seeking cost-free access to equipment that would otherwise be expensive, and thus, inaccessible.

“I had a guy come all the way from Clearlake because he needed a Hoyer lift, and he drove all the way because the cost of this equipment can be very expensive, and we give it up at no charge,” Rossetti said.

As one of the few medical equipment programs, MELP is set to continue positively impacting the San Mateo County community.

“It’s so much of a medical equity program because it’s free for all,” McMullin said.