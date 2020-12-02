No Camping Ep. 7: Developers give the gift of updates this holiday season

With the upcoming holiday season, many games are receiving big updates for players to explore during the holiday break. These updates offer new content and gameplay for players to try out in games like Call of Duty, Fortnite, Rainbow Six: Siege, and Among Us. Join hosts Sean Liuli and David Su as they discuss these changes in the No Camping Podcast’s final episode of 2020.

Twitter: @nocampingpod

Instagram: @nocampingpod

Music used: C H I L L V I B E S by EYM